Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Through a Human Rights Lens - Amnesty International Sounded the Alarm but Nobody Listened

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Muleya Mwananyanda

In the past few months, Mozambique has captured international headlines for the 'insurgency' taking place in the resource-rich province of Cabo Delgado. The insurgency has been brewing for years under the radar of the international community, and human rights groups have spoken out consistently over the growing instability in the north of Mozambique.

Continental and regional economic bodies were largely silent while thousands of people were displaced and others killed to allow gas and mineral companies - mostly foreign - to come and extract while local populations sank deeper and deeper into poverty and misery. A toxic combination of ineffective government administration, a proliferation of business interests and grinding poverty for the locals, set the scene for the catastrophic crescendo of violence now being experienced.

In its 2018 report, Amnesty International highlighted monumental government failures to protect the human rights of people in Nagonha, in the north, as a result of the business operations of the Chinese company, Haiyu Mozambique Mining Co, Lda. That same year, on an abortive foray into Cabo Delgado, Amnesty International researcher David Matsinhe was held at gunpoint, abducted and kept incommunicado for two days along with Mozambican journalist Estacio Valoyi and their driver. The three...

