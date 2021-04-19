Zimbabwe: Vagrant Jailed for Stripping Man (38) Naked During Violent Attack

19 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI vagrant, Lazarus Ncube will spend the next 21 months in prison for assaulting a resident and stripping him naked, before vanishing into the night with the victim's clothes.

Ncube (31), who is of no fixed abode, was recently arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate Melody Rwizi charged with assault.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, of which six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

However, the court invoked a suspended three-month jail term previously set aside in another conviction, which means Ncube will effectively serve 21 months imprisonment.

The complainant was Stephen Chiputire (38) of Mpata Section, Chinhoyi.

Prosecuting, Tafadzwa Rwodzi told the court that Chiputire was on his way home on 26 December last year.

It was heard that upon getting to the Single Quarters area behind Chinhoyi Clinic, he met Ncube who violently struck him on the head using an iron bar.

Chiputire fell and lost consciousness.

After recovering some moments later, Chiputire found himself naked lying in a pool of water and bleeding through a wound on the forehead sustained during the attack.

His assailant had fled the scene with his clothes and shoes.

The matter was reported to police leading to Ncube's arrest.

