Zimbabwe: Elderly Fisherman Drowns Inside Lake Kariba

19 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Binga — A 72-year-old fisherman drowned in Lake Kariba in Binga after a wave hit a makeshift boat he was using in the river while casting some fishing nets.

Robby James' body was retrieved two days later in an advanced state of decomposition.

Other fishermen Faroo Makawu of Sengwa fishing camp and Joshua Mutale retrieved the body and were helped by villagers from the area to carry it home.

The deceased's son, aged 21 and identified as Friday, said his father was buried last Tuesday at the family homestead in a nearby village.

"He left in the afternoon last week Saturday going to fish along Zambezi River using an ordinary boat and did not return.

"As he was in the water while casting his net, a wave erupted and hit the lake and he was overpowered. The boat capsized and he failed to swim to the shore and drowned," said Friday.

Other fishermen residing at the camp searched for the body but failed to locate it.

Makawu and Mutale of Sengwa Island went to remove their fishing nets on Monday and spotted the body floating before retrieving it.

Friday positively identified his father's decomposed body before villagers helped carry it home waiting for the police to arrive.

Binga magistrate Urgent Vundla waived postmortem as no foul play was suspected.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.