Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Man Beaten Up, Thrown Into Sewerage

19 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 44-year-old Victoria Falls man has narrated how three men brutally beat him up with sticks and clenched fists before throwing his unconscious body into a sewer stream probably thinking he was dead.

Khaliphani Ngulube of Chinotimba suburb in the resort city said he was rescued by a Good Samaritan who carried him home after his assailants had left him in the cold.

"I went to Nkomo's house looking for my friend Brighton Singonge and I found Sibangiswani Nkomo, Cosmas Murima, Qondisani Ndlovu and Victor Chingenga sitting outside the house.

"I asked if they had seen Singonge and that's when Chingenga started beating me up," said Ngulube.

In self-defence, Ngulube said he picked a stone and struck Chingenga who collapsed.

That was when Nkomo, Murima and Ndlovu teamed up and ganged against Ngulube, who said he lost consciousness during the ordeal.

A passerby later discovered Ngulube lying in a sewer stream and carried him home.

Ngulube was treated and discharged at the Victoria Falls Hospital where staff helped him report a case of assault.

His attackers were later arrested and taken to court where they pleaded guilty to assault before Victoria Falls magistrate Linda Dzvene.

The magistrate slapped each one of them with eight months in prison before suspending two months on condition of good behaviour.

Six months were suspended on condition that each does unpaid work, Nkomo at Sidobe Primary School, Murima at the District Registry office and Ndlovu at Chinotimba Clinic.

Prosecutor Audrey Mukanganya said the incident happened on October 31 last year.

Trial was delayed because of the lockdown period.

