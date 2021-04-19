Gambia: Red Cross Inaugurates Tankong Kunda Borehole

CRR — The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) recently inaugurated its water borehole project in Tankong Kunda village, Sami District, Central River Region.

The initiative solved the community's five decades potable water problem.

According to beneficiaries, the borehole will reduce their burden especially women and girls.

Papa Loma, village alkalo thanked GRCS and partners for providing access to clean and safe drinking water.

Aja Nyara Ceesay on behalf of women of the community said women and girls were the most affected by the lack of access to clean drinking water and therefore commended GRCS for addressing one of their biggest challenges.

Demba Ceesay in deputizing for governor of CRR spoke at length on the importance of water in human life.

He described the gesture as part of complementing government efforts. He urged the community to make best use of the borehole. He also joined others in thanking The Gambia Red Cross Society for providing the community clean and adequate drinking water.

Alhagie Morro Jawla, Chief of Sami commended GRCS for bringing clean and safe drinking water to people of his district. He urged beneficiaries to jealously guard the borehole and ensure it maintenance.

Hon Saikou Jawara, chairman Kuntaur Area Council described water as life and as such thanked GRCS for their service to humanity.

Alasan Senghore, secretary general GRCS urged the community to take ownership of the project to ensure its sustainability.