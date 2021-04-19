Libya: Maritime Talks With Greece to Resume

The announcement was made in Athens after a meeting between the Greece PM and head of the Libyan Presidential Council.

Greece and Libya have agreed to hold talks on marking out their maritime zones in the Mediterranean. Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis made public the information on April 14, 2021, after a meeting with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi. In a statement after the meeting, Mitsotakis said the two leaders "agreed on the immediate resumption of talks between Greece and Libya on the delimitation of the maritime zones". Mitsotakis said, his country is aimed at reseting relations with Libya, which were soured by the Tripoli government signing of a 2019 maritime boundary agreement with Greece's Mediterranean rival Turkey. "I want you to know that in Greece, Libya will always have a stable friend and ally within the European Union," Mitsotakis told al-Menfi who intend, stressed the historical ties and friendship between the two countries and described Greece as the main "gateway" of Libya to the European Union.

Since the putting in place of the interim government last month (March 16, 2021), replacing two rival administrations that had governed the eastern and western parts of a country torn apart by war, Greece and Cyprus have been putting pressure on the Libyan authorities to cancel the agreement. The accord, which prompted Greece to expel al-Menfi, Libya's ambassador to Athens at the time, mapped out a sea boundary between Turkey and Libya close to the Greek island of Crete. Pl

On Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey and Libya were committed to the 2019 accord after talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Ankara. Last year Greece signed an agreement with Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey has said infringes its own continental shelf, and which overlaps with the maritime zones it agreed with Libya.