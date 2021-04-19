Cameroon: Training Prospects - NASLA, Canada High Commissioner Discuss

16 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

H.E. Richard Bale visited the training school last week and promised a fruitful cooperation.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, His Excellency Richard Bale, has commended Cameroon's efforts at decentralisation. He was speaking at the National School for Local Administration (NASLA), last 7 April, 2021, as he visited the young and ambitious institution. The institution was created last 2 March, 2020 by the President of the Republic to train staff for Regional, Local and City Councils of Cameroon.

As the august guest was shown round the campus of NASLA one could observe a physical evolution of infrastructure with new buildings sprouting up. The Director General of NASLA, Tanyitiku E. Bayee, explained to his Canadian guest that all was being put in place to receive the pioneer batch of students for training to fulfil government's strides towards decentralisation. Mr. Tanyitiku recalled the similarities between Canada and Cameroon to include their bilingual statuses using French and English as their official languages. He remarked that Canada was also a model of successful decentralisation.

The NASLA provides training and diploma awards in initial training, in-service training, specific training, applied research, and in the management of regional and local councils. The Director General explained that NASLA with a national and even an international ambition is expected to produce high quality professionals in local development and who would master from conception of public policies to the transformation of local development structures passing through local administration. He hoped for a fruitful cooperation with Canada in the area of training with a focus on applied research on the management of decentralised entities. Also, the Canadian cooperation with NASLA could benefit the latter in the extension of infrastructure and equipment of the school, exchange visits for trainees, experts' visits, academic exchange visits and personnel training.

