Cameroon: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Assists Muslim Community

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Cameroon handed diverse items to the Tsinga Islamic Complex on April 14, 2021.

The distribution of some dates and food items as gifts from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Muslim community in Cameroon began on April 14, 2021 at the Tsinga Islamic Complex in Yaounde. The event was in line with one of the fundamental principles of Islam; that of joy in sharing on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1442 AH.

During the event, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdalelah Mohammed Alsheaiby symbolically handed cartons of gifts to some people present. The gifts comprised of Covid-19 preventive kits, foodstuffs and dates. The distribution process took place with the precautionary protocols against the Coronavirus (Covid-19). Ambassador Abdalelah Mohammed Alsheanmaiby said the donation is within the framework of the efforts made by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the service of Islam and Muslims. He said it was a traditional event carried out by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide assistance to those fasting at this time. It is a project that takes place worldwide. "We pray God to help the Muslim community to fast during this period", the Ambassador said. He added that luxuries dates destined for the government of Cameroon have arrived and will be handed over soon.

The Imam of the Tsinga Islamic Complex, Bouba Goi Goi said it was time for sharing and solidarity, and they were living it live, thanks to the King of Saudi Arabia. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Imam said people can no longer come together and eat after a day of fasting. Receiving 6,000 cartons of gifts from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will enable families to individually break the fast, the Imam explained. The distribution of the gifts will continue in all the ten regions of the country," Imam Bouba noted. He also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, prayed to Allah for long live and prosperity for the king and for his blessed country to continue to perpetuate its security, safety, stability and prosperity worldwide.

Some Imams, head of families and needy persons received the special food basket for Ramadan. So far, it was revealed that 50 tons of the special Ramadan food baskets have arrived and five more will be received in two weeks.