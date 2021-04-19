Gambia: PSV, SK East Bi End Winless Run in 2nd Tier

16 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara and Serrekunda East Bi on Wednesday ended their four matches winless in the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after edging past Red Hawks and Steve Biko.

The Wellingara based-team defeated Red Hawks 1-0 in their week-fourteen tie played at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum to end their four match winless run in the country's second tier after losing their last four league outings.

PSV Wellingara now secured 20 points after fourteen league matches.

The Serrekunda East based-club beat Steve Biko 2-1 in their crunch week-fourteen encounter played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to end their four match winless run in the country's second division league after losing their last four league games.

Bombada defeated Jam City 2-1 at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori, while Falcons beat Team Rihno 1-0 at the National Technical Training Centre at Yundum.

Meanwhile, Samger drew 3-3 with Kiang West at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

