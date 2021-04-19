Gambia: To All Muslims in the Gambia and Around the World

16 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the Crescent month brighten your path with fulfillment and peace through the grace of Allah.

2020 was an extremely difficult year for humanity. So let us use the Holly month of Ramadan as a moment of reflection and opportunity to remember those lost loved ones and those in their sick beds.

Let us renew our commitment to the spirit of neighborliness that characterizes Gambian as caring, sharing, and forgiving peoples.

2021 is an election year in The Gambia So let us all pray and commit ourselves to peace and stability.

The benefit of peace and stability is too great, and the good thing is that we can all contribute to it by preaching and sensitizing our families and friends to exercise decorum in our political discussions. We should encourage political tolerance that we are all brothers and Sister Keeper.

I call on all Gambians and non-Gambians resident in the country to pray very hard during the Holly month of Ramadan that Allah's blessing and grace see us through the December 4th electoral process peacefully.

On behalf of the People's progressive Party, I wish you all Ramadan Mubarak

Signed

Kebba E Jallow

Secretary-General and Party Leader, PPP

