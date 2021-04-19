Gambia: Four Arrested for Illegal Sale of Replica Gambia National Team Jerseys

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to inform the general public that following another operation, four shop owners at the Hydara Plaza located at the Serrekunda Market have been caught after they were involved in the illegal sale of replica Gambia national team jerseys.

Following a tip off, and with the help of the Serrekunda Police Station, the quartet were caught with seventy-four shirts and trousers in total with all of them bearing the registered GFF Logo and some few Saller logo with the rest the Puma Logo, with the latter since ceasing to be the official kit supplier of our national teams.

These are printed on different forms of clothing in red and blue colours, making it look like the authentic replica of the said jerseys, when they aren't.

Momodou Muktar Baldeh is one of the suspects and is caught with 2 jerseys; Amadou Juldeh Jallow with 11; Abdoulie Jallow with 51 and Modou Nyass with 10.

The GFF has asked the police to get to the root of the matter and thus all four are currently been held at the Serrekunda Police Station and are helping the police in their investigations.

In a separate development, we are pleased to announce to the general public that Football House has started the sale of the original Gambia jerseys on wholesale basis only.

However, those interested in retail can contact the following shops as soon as possible: Dingareh Sports Shop of Banjul on (9903010 or 7799824) and Nyanga Bantang General Merchants of Bundung on (7918357 or 9918357).

These are so far the only two shops authorised to be selling the jerseys on our behalf and the general public is sternly warned to refuse doing business with any unauthorised dealer or better still report the matter to the GFF and or the nearest police station.

Source-GFF