Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

16 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (4), Central Region; and, Adi Quala (1), Southern Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3288 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3491.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 April 2021

