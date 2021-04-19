Zimbabwe: Dete Man Found With 7 Ivory Pieces

19 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Dete man has been arrested after being found with seven elephant tusks.

ZimParks rangers ambushed Delight Moyo of Dopota village after getting a tip-off by a ranger Phinos Mudenda that some people were in possession of ivory.

In a statement, police said Moyo was found in the company of an unidentified accomplice who fled from the scene.

"On 12 April the informant picked information that there were some people who were illegally possessing ivory in Mabale.

"The informant teamed up with police and other rangers and proceeded to Mabale business centre to look for the suspects.

"They could not find the suspects and proceeded to Dopota where they spotted a vehicle parked," said police.

Police said inside the car were two people with one who was sitting on the passenger's side fleeing.

The anti-poaching team approached Moyo and requested to search his vehicle upon which seven pieces of ivory were found in the boot.

He was arrested after he failed to produce a licence permitting him to possess ivory.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages South Africa's Cape Town, Burns University Library
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.