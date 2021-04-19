Malawi: TNM Unveils 2 More Millionaires in Tikolore Promotion

Malawi's pioneer mobile and ICT services provider TNM plc Friday unveiled two more millionaires in the on-going Tikolore promotion which is a celebration for the harvest season.

In its first draw of the promotion which will see TNM plc making 30 millionaires in a space of three months, from 1st April 2021 to 1st July 2021, saw two lucky winners, Horace Chiumia, a student at Mzuzu University and Kingsley Fulani, a Mangochi based maize trader winning K1 million each.

The two winners join the first K1 million winner, a Lilongwe based Estate Agent Francis Mtukanika in the list of millionaires in Tikolore promotion.

Chiumia said the money will go towards his fees while Fulani said he will invest the money into his business saying it has come at the right time when he is in the process of buying produce.

TNM plc Chief Marketing Officer Frank Magombo said the unveiling of the two millionaires signifies the commitment that TNM plc has made of producing 30 millionaires in the space of three months through the Tikolore promotion.

"Today we have drawn the second and third millionaires in the Tikolore promotion and this just shows that NdiZotheka (it is possible). As you are all aware, our first winner of the grand prize Mr. Francis Mtukanika won after buying airtime worth K200, so it is possible to become a millionaire through the Tikolore promotion," said Magombo.

Apart from the two K1 million winners, TNM plc also unveiled 250 lucky winners who won K10,000 each and 10 lucky winners who won K100,000 each.

According to Magombo, a total of 250 lucky customers will win K10,000 every week for 12 weeks, making a total of 3,000 winners, 50 lucky customers will win K100,000 every month, making a total of 150 winners within three months.

Entry to the promotion is when customers recharge airtime worth K200 or more but the promotion has also been designed that everyone will be a winner in that if a customer recharges with a minimum of K100, they will instantly receive free voice minutes, data and SMS.

Customers who will take a step further to recharge with at least MK200 will enter into weekly, monthly and grand draws throughout the promotion period and stand a chance to win cash. All recharge channels are applicable to qualify for the draws, including scratch cards, Mpamba, Pompopompo and Banks, according to Magombo.

The promotion was launched on March 31, 2021 at a glittering ceremony in Lilongwe where the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama hailed TNM plc for the promotion saying it could not have come at a better time when the country is expected to harvest bumper yields.