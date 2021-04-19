Malawi: MP Thoko Tembo Joins Malaria Fight in Neno - to Distribute K1.5m Worth of Mosquito Nets

19 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Member of Parliament (MP) for Neno North, Thoko Tembo, has joined forces with Parent and Child Health Initiative (PACHI) in addressing gaps in malaria fight and provision of primary healthcare in Neno district.

PACHI, a local non-governmental organization working to improve the delivery of maternal and neonatal healthcare services in Malawi, is implementing an ambitious project aimed to end malaria endemic in the district.

And in response to the plea for support in a story published by Nyasa Times recently, Tembo has pledged to contribute K1.5 million towards the initiative.

"This money will go towards procurement of mosquito nets for distribution to underprivileged households," he said.

PACHI project officer, Russel Msiska, has commended the MP for the support.

But Msiska emphasized that more support will be needed for the district to win the battle against the endemic.

The project is being implemented in Traditional Authorities (T/As) Mlauli and Chekucheku where PACH is equipping religious leaders with the knowledge and skills to facilitate malaria discussions with their faithful.

Malaria continues to place a high burden on communities due to challenges reaching intervention target levels in many districts in Malawi, including Neno, and it is anticipated that faith leaders will play a critical role in community and national efforts to prevent the disease in their communities.

