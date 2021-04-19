Sierra Leone: First Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bids Farewell to President Julius Maada Bio

16 April 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Friday 16 April 2021 - First Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Deha ERPEK, has called at the Presidential Lodge on Hill Station to bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, after his tour of duty.

He also thanked the President and the people of Sierra Leone for their support during his tenure, adding that his service in the country would be forever remembered.

"Time has come for me to leave Sierra Leone after the end of my duty here. I am thankful, first of all, to you and the government officials. I was comfortable and felt secure here, thank you very much," Ambassador Erpek stated.

In his brief statement, President Bio thanked the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone for his service and support to the country, saying that the country fully appreciated the extent to which the Ambassador went to deepen the relationship between Turkey and Sierra Leone.

"Definitely, there's time to say hello and there's time to say goodbye. It has been a very pleasant experience working with you. There are a lot of things to do for the benefit of our two countries,", President Bio said.

He further stated that the two countries would continue to work together to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations.

"On behalf of the government, the people and my humble self, I want to thank you. Extend my fraternal greetings to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he ended.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Sierra Leone

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies After Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Respect Our View, Sovereignty, Uganda Tells U.S. After Visa Ban
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.