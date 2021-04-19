Sierra Leone: First Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bids Farewell to President Julius Maada Bio

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Friday 16 April 2021 - First Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Deha ERPEK, has called at the Presidential Lodge on Hill Station to bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, after his tour of duty.

He also thanked the President and the people of Sierra Leone for their support during his tenure, adding that his service in the country would be forever remembered.

"Time has come for me to leave Sierra Leone after the end of my duty here. I am thankful, first of all, to you and the government officials. I was comfortable and felt secure here, thank you very much," Ambassador Erpek stated.

In his brief statement, President Bio thanked the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Sierra Leone for his service and support to the country, saying that the country fully appreciated the extent to which the Ambassador went to deepen the relationship between Turkey and Sierra Leone.

"Definitely, there's time to say hello and there's time to say goodbye. It has been a very pleasant experience working with you. There are a lot of things to do for the benefit of our two countries,", President Bio said.

He further stated that the two countries would continue to work together to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations.

"On behalf of the government, the people and my humble self, I want to thank you. Extend my fraternal greetings to His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he ended.