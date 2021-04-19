South Africa: Covid-19 Infections Increase By 1,089

19 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 31 425 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, with 1 089 new cases identified, the Health Department reported.

This represents a 3.5% positivity rate.

There have been 1 566 769 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 25 people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the tally to 53 736.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, eight deaths occurred in Free State, six in the Eastern Cape, four in Gauteng, three each in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said the Minister.

The recovery rate is still standing at 95% after 1 490 143 beat the respiratory disease, while the recovery rate has increased to 22 890.

The information is based on the 10 337 066 tests performed to date.

Also, there have been 140 322 903 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 003 794 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"As of 19 April 2021, a total of 792 796 083 vaccine doses have been administered," the WHO added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.