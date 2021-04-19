Malawi: 13-Year Old Fashion Designer Nkoloma Sponsors Fatsani Movie Premier With Outfit for Main Actor

Lilongwe-based 13 year old fashion designer Chisomo Nkoloma has offered to make an outfit For Hannah Sukali starring Fatsani in the most anticipated Movie titled Fatsani; a tale of survival.

The pledge has come as a contribution towards Drive-in premiering of the movie scheduled to take place at Bingu International Conventional Centre square in Lilongwe on 30th April.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Nkoloma said she has made a pledge to make a dress that Hannah a 12 year old actor will wear during premiering of the movie as one way of supporting the talent and appreciating the great passion she displayed in the movie.

"Looking at Fatsani, you will see that she is very young but doing great things and she needs a salutation for that. And also considering that she is 12 years old, it is an inspiration for me and that is why I have decided to do an outfit that she can wear at the big day of launching it.

"Hannah is the next big thing in the country and she needs all our support to reach her goes. Let us be proud of her and give support where necessary". She said

Nkoloma said it is very encouraging to see Hannah taking a huge responsibility in the movie and it is something that needs to be celebrated at all cost without jealous and envy.

Apart from designing, Chisomo is a form 2 student at Lilongwe Nazarene Secondary School.

In a separate interview, Hannah Sukali thanked Chisomo for the gesture saying she feels motivated looking at the support she is getting from her age mates saying it is something she least expected.

However, Gift Sukez Sukali who is the director of the movie said there is overwhelming response from the corporate world.

Sukali added that it is also very encouraging to see young girls having an interest to support their fellow.

Currently the tickets for the event are selling like hot cakes and can be accessed from Area 18 Puma Filling station,BICC, Khala at 4 seasons and can also be accessed online by downloading Phwando app.