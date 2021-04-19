Namibia: Cops Probe Failed Arson Attempt On Swapo Office

Keetmanshoop — The Swapo office at Keetmanshoop was the apparent target of a failed arson attempt during the early hours of Friday morning. A group of unidentified persons almost succeeded in setting the office on fire. According to one of the office administrators, the culprits broke open a backdoor and sprinkled petrol inside the building.

"We were alerted by neighbours adjacent to the office of noises they heard and since the police were patrolling in that area, the suspects then fled the scene before being able to set the premises on fire," the administrator explained. She also said upon further inspections, they found a box of matches next to the fence.

Swapo //Kharas coordinator Matheus Mumbala during a press conference at the weekend described the act as an aim to destabilise peace in the region and country as a whole. "As observed with caution, there was a post on social media, hours before the incident that our office is under fire, sending a signal of the intention," he added.

Mumbala added the matter is under investigation and in their opinion, this act has been committed by their "rivals". "We are hereby sending a strong and stern warning for them to stop such acts and rather concentrate on productive matters of the day," he said. Mumbala also called on the party faithful to remain calm and vigilant.

"I further call for unity among ourselves and to regain our Swapo party stronghold in //Kharas region," he said. The party has opened a criminal case with the Namibian police in Keetmanshoop whilst investigations are continuing.