Zimbabwe: Chevrons Beef Up Squad for Pakistan Series

ZIMBABWE Cricket has beefed up its squad ahead of the visit by Pakistan following the inclusion of the experienced pair of former captain Brendan Taylor and top order batsman Craig Ervine ahead of the Twenty20 international (T20I) series which gets underway in Harare on Wednesday.

The two veteran batsmen missed Zimbabwe's last series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in February-March due to health issues but have bounced back in the squad after good displays in the just ended domestic Twenty20 competition.

The duo's inclusion is among the six changes made to the national side for the upcoming home tour.

All-rounder Luke Jongwe, who last played international cricket in January 2016, has also bounced back after he was named in the 15-man squad.

The uncapped trio of the sensational Tadiwanashe Marumani, the 19-year-old batsman who scored four fifties in five matches in the just-ended Domestic T20 Competition, as well as seamer Tanaka Chivanga and spin bowler Tapiwa Mufudza are the other new faces in the side.

Sean Williams will captain Zimbabwe for the three-match Twenty20 International series due to the absence of limited overs captain Chamu Chibhabha.

Williams, the substantive Test captain led the team against Afghanistan in the T20Is in Abu Dhabi last month and will once again be the skipper against Pakistan.

Sikandar Raza will miss the series due to an upper-arm injury. From the squad that faced Afghanistan, the players who have been dropped are Richmond Mutumbami, Milton Shumba, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda and Faraz Akram.

Musakanda has however been placed on standby alongside Ainsley Ndlovu and Bradley Evans.

The T20I series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 April, with the matches starting at 1100 hours local time.

All the games will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 protocols.

Zimbabwe T20I Squad: Williams Sean (captain), Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chivanga Tanaka, Ervine Craig, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mufudza Tapiwa, Muzarabani Blessing, Ngarava Richard, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald