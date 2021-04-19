South Africa: Judicial Service Commission Hearings Were a Disturbing Show of Intimidation, Impropriety and Indecency

opinion

A book could be written about all that was wrong with the conduct of last week's proceedings. We ought to be alarmed.

One cheer for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) following its recent hearings for the appointment of candidates to vacant positions on the Bench. The recommendations of justices Mahube Molemela and Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane for the Constitutional Court and Judge Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana for the Supreme Court of Appeal are excellent decisions. These three will doubtless adjudicate on the highest courts with jurisprudential grace and legal acumen. The recommendations strike a massive blow for both demographic and intellectual transformation.

Sadly, that is where the reason for cheering ended. Both the conduct of the hearings and some of the appointments called into question the role of the JSC. A book could be written about all that was wrong with the conduct of these recent proceedings, but for the purposes of one column three issues must be highlighted.

The interview of Justice Dhaya Pillay was a disgrace

To be clear, Professor Balthazar agreed with the decision to leave Justice Dhaya Pillay off the list of five recommendations for appointment. But the EFF representative, Julius Malema, was allowed, without restraint, to pursue his hatred...