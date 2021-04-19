South Africa: Strange, We've Seen This Thing Before - Break-in At Offices of Zondo Commission Is Sign of Panic As Final Deadline Looms

analysis

Mysterious and unsolved break-ins have been a hallmark of the State Capture years and the subsequent attempt at a clean-up on various fronts.

On Saturday night, intruders gained access to the Parktown, Johannesburg, offices of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry by cutting the perimeter security fence and evading security. They made off with two laptops and other items.

Hillside House, at 17 Empire Road, is a four-storey complex that rental agents describe as "very secure", with the property being "fully secured with onsite security and parking".

The thieves, however, managed to evade detection, slipping through a gap created by a severed bar on the security fence, snipping electrical wiring behind it and making their way stealthily to the third-floor offices of the commission. The burglary was only discovered on Sunday morning.

Inquiry spokesperson the Rev Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed the break-in to the media and said police were investigating.

Dr Itumeleng Mosala, Zondo Commission secretary, speaking to SAFM on Sunday, said a bullet was recently fired at the library window of the commission's offices.

Mosala did not want to speculate whether the shooting and the break-in were linked, but it is difficult not to view the two incidents in this light....