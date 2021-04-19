Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira Gives Wanderers K3m Top - Up - Nomads to List On Malawi Stock Exchange

19 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Business mogul and philanthropist Thom Mpinganjira has given Mighty Wanderers FC an additional K3 million from the K20.2 million he made available for the club in February towards salaries for players.

Wanderers vice-general secretary Adeilaide Migigo conformed the K3 Millie top-up, saying it is meant for the players that were erroneously skipped from the initial list.

Migogo said the Lali Lubani Road outfit is "very grateful" to a true fan Mpinganjira, the FDH Financial Holding Limited founder and majority shareholder.

Mighty Wanderers FC new interim chairperson Chancy Gondwe says they want the task force led by the club's former chairperson Humphrey Mvula, which was set up to oversee the club's commercialisation drive, to get back on board.

Gondwe said: "We will continue working together with the Humphrey Mvula-led task force to make sure that the plan to register the club as a limited company, is realised.

"We shall proceed with our commercialisation project. I want Wanderers Football Club to be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange [MSE] in four or five years time whereby Malawians will have an opportunity to buy shares in the club."

The club's main supporters committee chairperson Mervin Nkunika said they would fully support the task force's return to continue with its mission.

