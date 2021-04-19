Malawi: Arrest Galore in K6.2 Bn Covid-19 Funds Abuse Scandal - Mzati Nkolokosa Behind Bars

18 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested former director of information Mzati Nkolokosa, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services deputy director-general, Pedusiane Makalamba, principal accountant Keith Chikonda, and Blantyre City Council chief fire officer, Prescott Sailesi for their implication in the K6.2 billion investigative audit report on Covid-19 Response Funds.

However, Malawi Police Service national spokesperson James Kadadzera has said that they are releasing a media statement on the arrests soon.

The arrest comes hours after police in Lilongwe arrested Mainja of Pest Chem B1.

