Egypt Expected to Start Production of Electric Vehicle 'NASR E70' in Mid-2022

Minister of the Egyptian Public Business Sector, Hisham Tawfik, expected the start of production of the fully electric "Nasr E70" car in mid-2022, indicating that the committee is represented by the Ministry of Public Business Sector, the four governorates, Infiniti Company, the association of white taxi owners and drivers.

Tawfik announced in a statement, Tuesday, the start of the work of the committee for determining the locations of public charging stations for electric cars in Giza Governorate, followed by the governorates of Cairo, Alexandria and Qalyubia over a period of 4 weeks.

He said, that the target number of charging stations is about 3,000 double stations, as part of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's sponsorship of the electric car industry.

The minister added that the electric car can be charged with chargers of varying speeds, the slowest of which is the 2.3 kilowatt hour household charger, which is provided with the car and does not require any electrical equipment.

Tawfik mentioned that it is possible to charge with a capacity of 7.3 kilowatt hours, and it needs simple preparation to provide an electrical outlet (30-40 amps) and its price is about LE 5,000, and the latter is able to fully charge the battery in (6-7 hours), and the full charge of the E70 car battery allows a distance of 400 kilometer.

The second type of charger, which is used in most public stations in the world, has a speed of 22 kWh, and is able to fully charge the battery of the E70 in four hours.

Finally, the third type of charger has a speed of more than 50 kilowatt hours on direct current, unlike the first and second types that rely on AC alternating current, and this type is able to fully charge the battery in 30-40 minutes.

He stated that it is used only in the event of an emergency inside cities or on highways due to technical aspects, as its continued use will reduce the battery life in the long term, and the shipping cost is 2-3 times the cost of the first / second type.

The operating cost of the E70 car over 300 thousand kilometers saves approximately LE 200,000 for the petrol-powered car 92.

Egypt today