Egypt: Minister - Egypt to Join JP Morgan's Em Bonds Index in 6 Months

17 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is expected to join the JP Morgan's emerging-market government bonds index within a period of six months, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday 17/04/2021.

The inclusion would give Egypt a 1.78% weighting in the index at a total of 24 billion dollars, Maait said in a press release.

The Minister added that Egypt was removed from the index in 2011 after failing to meet the requirements of the index.

The inclusion will make Egypt the second country in the Middle East and Africa to join the index, besides South Africa, the minister noted.

