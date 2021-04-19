Egypt: Royal Mummies Hall At NMEC Opens Its Doors to Visitors On Sunday

17 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The royal mummies hall at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Cairo's El Fustat district will open its doors to visitors on Sunday, April 18, which marks the World Heritage Day.

In statements to MENA on Friday 16/04/2021, Executive Director of the Authority of the NMEC Ahmed Farouk Ghoneim said that the museum's restoration team unpacked the royal mummies and sifted them from their nitrogen capsules ahead of displaying them at the museum as per the state-of-the-art-scientific techniques used.

In July 2020, 17 royal sarcophagi were moved from their decades-long residence in the Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo's Tahrir Square to the NMEC in order to renovate and display them at the royal mummies hall, he explained.

Before entering the hall of royal mummies, the visitors will watch a multimedia show, one of the most important visual effects in the dazzling display of the mummies, he noted.

The royal mummies hall has a surface area of 2,810 m2, and is designed to look like the royal tombs in Luxor's Valley of the Kings. The NMEC's exhibition committee selected "black" as the colour of the mummies hall.

A new display was created to acquaint visitors with the mummification process and its importance to the ancient Egyptians. Inside the hall, each sarcophagus is displayed, along with its own mummy.

On April 3, 22 royal mummies; 18 kings and four queens, from the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th Dynasties were transported to the NMEC.

