Africa: Cairo - Confronting Coronavirus Requires Benefiting From Manufacturing Capabilities of Developing Countries

Egypt's Permanent Representative at the United Nations Office in Geneva Ahmed Ehab Gamal el Din has stressed the need to benefit from untapped manufacturing capabilities of some developing countries in a way that helps increase the global production of vaccines, and bridge the gap between demands for vaccines and their global supply.

Gamal el Din made the remarks during his participation in a conference that had been called by the director-general of the World Trade Organization, and brought together representatives of major drug makers, as well as heads of international organizations concerned and the WTO's member states.

The conference, the first of its kind, is meant to discuss means of promoting the WTO's role as part of the international response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Egyptian diplomat underscored the importance of setting up regulations to ensure safe use and high-quality of those manufacturing capabilities, while preserving the intellectual property rights as the main catalyst for encouraging research and development in various fields.

But those rights should not become an obstacle to countries' access to the vaccine and medicines that are needed to contain, treat and prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.