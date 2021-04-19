Egypt: PM - Govt Racing Against Time to Complete Cairo's Ring Road Expansion Project

17 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The government is racing against time to complete a project under way to expand and upgrade Cairo's Ring Road, which plays a vital role in linking between the governorates surrounding Greater Cairo, Prime Minister Mostafa Madouli said Saturday 17/04/2021.

He also emphasized the importance of Cairo's freeway for facilitating citizens' movement and reducing traffic congestion.

Madbouli made the remarks in statements shortly before embarking on a field tour of the project, accompanied by Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir and the governors of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubiya to inspect the project activities, which involve the expansion and overall maintenance of 106 kilometers being carried out in parallel with relocating the utilities and facilities standing in the way of the project.

The Premier also followed up the progress of the measures taken by the Egyptian Survey Authority (ESA) and the bodies concerned in the three governorates to expropriate the lands and properties situated within the scope of the project.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

