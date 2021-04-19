Egypt: FM Stresses Importance of Concerting Int'l Efforts Against Coronavirus

17 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed Saturday 17/04/2021 the importance of concerting the international efforts for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and providing its vaccine.

Shoukry's remarks came during his participation in a senior-level political meeting, virtually held by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on coronavirus pandemic.

Shoukry highlighted the challenges faced by the international community on providing the pandemic vaccine in a fair way, and the great disparity in the ability of states to access the vaccine.

He also called for continuing the financial support of the International Vaccine Access Center, as well as shoring up the industrial potentials of the developing countries for manufacturing the vaccine.

