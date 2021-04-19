Egypt: Sisi Directs to Develop Fustat Park Area

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to develop the Fustat Park area in Old Cairo to cope with the renovation there, topped by the establishment of the National Museum of the Egyptian Civilization.

This came during a meeting Saturday 17/04/2021 with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Housing Minister Assem Gazzar, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Radi added that the meeting tackled the progress realized so far in a number of national projects of the Housing Ministry, especially with regard to new cities, roads, utilities and development of slum areas.

Sisi also directed to work under new mechanisms that were adopted in accomplishing national projects over the past years away from the bureaucracy.

Gazzar posted Sisi on the progress realized in new cities, including the New Assiut city, New Aswan city, and Mansoura city.

He also sensitized the president to the construction works in the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein city.

The President also stood on the ongoing development of Greater Cairo and Sixth of October as well as Warraq district.

The talks also reviewed the Housing Ministry's projects to develop Upper Egypt.