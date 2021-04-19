Egypt: Sisi Urges to Swiftly Implement National Projects to Achieve Development

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed on Saturday 17/04/2021 to entrench new mechanisms carried out to implement national projects in the past few years.

This came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Housing Minister Assam el Gazzar, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The President added that the new mechanisms had led to achieving the developmental goals in order to have a better future.

The meeting also tackled the situation of the national projects implemented by the Housing Ministry especially the new cities and the roads, facilities, housing, services and developing slums domains.