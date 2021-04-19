Gambia: IEC Issues Itinerary of Movement of Registration Teams

17 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Political parties have been given the itinerary of the movement of registration teams for the 53 Constituencies in the country.

The registration centres are identified and should be known to all voters.

Now is the time for each voter to get the required identity documents namely, birth certificate, a Gambian Passport, a National Identity card or a document certified by the District Seyfo or an Alkalo of the village of birth of the applicant stating that the applicant was born in the district or village.

This is the current law that is in place. It has nothing to do with the Elections Bill which is currently being scrutinised by the National Assembly.

In order to ensure that everyone knows where and when to submit a claim to be registered, the IEC is required to publish a notice in the following platforms:

a) In the Gazette

b) Announcement of radio

c) In at least, five issues of a newspaper circulating in the Gambia;

d) By such other means as the Commission considers fit to adequately inform claimants for registration.

It is anticipated that the IEC will do everything necessary to ensure that no one who is qualified to be registered as a voter is left out. Information dissemination is the key.

