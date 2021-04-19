Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 118,000 Across Continent

UNICEF/UN0422692/Diarassouba
COVAX COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Côte d'Ivoire (file photo).
19 April 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of April 19, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 4,431,640  while over 9,263,298 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  117,898  and  3,943,473  people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,566,769   - and 53,736  people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  505,811 ), Tunisia ( 285,490 ), Ethiopia ( 242,028 ), Egypt ( 216,334 ), Libya ( 171,880 ) and Nigeria ( 164,233 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

