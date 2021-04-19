Africa: Sudanese Journalist Tops Africa's List of Best Sports Colour Feature

Lausanne — Sudanese sports Journalist Ms. Hiam Salih Taj Alsir has won the first place in Africa's list of Writing Best Colour Piece within the AIPS Sports Media Awards 2020.

The awards are organized annually by the International Sports Press Association AIPS (abbreviated from its French name, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive).

Hiam has participated in the competition with an investigative feature about corruption, trespassing and violations in the Khartoum Sports City that could not be completed because of mismanagement.

Her report has won the interest of the AIPS awards committee, to secure a place in the contest's short list. Then she topped the list of the best investigative sports feature in Africa.

She has received a certificate of achievement. AIPS President Gianni Merlo has sent her congratulations.

The AIPS awards this time have covered eight areas of sports journalism including print, photographing and digital.

The third edition of the AIPS awards received an outstanding total of 1871 submissions from 129 nations around the globe.

The AIPS is seen as the highest authority on sports information. It embraces 9500 members from all over the World.

It was launched in Paris, France in 1924. It takes premises in the Swiss Olympic City of Lausanne.