Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

analysis

Khartoum — Out of a lot of editorials and commentaries carried by the week's press, the editor has paused at these three issues: the inauguration of the youth productive projects, the abolishing of the Israel boycott law and the call for a new national project to stop the country's deteriorating situation.

@@@@@

Writing on the fledgling youth productive projects, Editor-in-Chief of the daily newspaper Aldemograti (the Democrat) said:

If it were not for the youth, Sudan could not have been freed from the heavy hand of the defunct regime. And all the political bodies, brought together in one bond, could not have removed that regime even if they would have spent a hundred years to do so. These political bodies cannot succeed in building Sudan and effecting the change the nation has aspired to after the December revolution without the accommodation of the youth and the adoption of their thoughts. That is because the youth outlook always transcends the past and the present to the future. Nothing can stop them, because what drive them are ambition and willpower. That is what we can see on the ground now as the youth push the government forward, presenting ambitious initiatives and thoughts for change.

Now let us stop at one plan born a year back and the youth are fighting to convince the government to adopt it. That is the initiation of a commission for youth projects.

The idea is now becoming a reality. On Friday a sample of the youth productive projects was inaugurated. In actual fact, this idea will give another bright picture about the Sudanese youth and open doors for the government to obtain support from entities that support the youth in developing countries. The Governor of Khartoum Ayman Nimir has adopted this Khartoum sample. We wish he and the initiative youths can present a successful experiment.

No doubt, the idea is a great step forward. Availing projects for the youth means benefiting from the society's most energetic category, though the most to have been affected by the harsh conditions of the country. These initiatives can help enhance the economy and ease the youths out of unemployment quagmire.

The idea is not confined to Khartoum. It is now spreading in the regions. Every state governor has to adopt the sample that best suits his own state.

The central government, in its turn, should rush to adopt the idea and set a commission for youth projects as a full-fledged national institution. The youths who first presented this idea can become the nucleus of this institution to protect it from political piracy and corruption. Due legislations should also be adopted for this institution.

@@@@@

Writing in the daily Alsudani (the Sudanese), commented Dr. Abdellatif Albooni on the recent Council of Ministers decision annulling the Israel boycott law.(The move still needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body, to come into effect, the cabinet said.)

Wrote Dr. Albooni: What no two persons can disagree upon is that Sudan has, either voluntarily or involuntarily, normalized relations with Israel.

The administration of Evanka's Father (President Trump) - God remembers him with all that is good - had erased Sudan from the US list of countries it designates as terrorist supporters and lifted the economic siege on the country for reasons that concern America.

And because the American lexicon does not contain the word "For Free", America had decided for Sudan to pay $335 million and (in addition to that sell out), the Sudan was decided to normalize ties with Israel.

The second section of that deal was engineered when Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, General Burhan, met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Ugandan City of Entebbe as a result of which the skies of Sudan were opened for the Israeli Al All Airlines.

Then the Israeli chief spy Eli Cohen visited Sudan and signed with Justice Minister Nasreddin Abdelbari the Abraham peace agreement with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok attending-virtually.

As a 'nation of spectators', we were last week surprised by a draft law for 2021 annulling the Israel boycott law for 1959 without any preludes or explanations.

Now, sirs: All the talk in the first paragraph of this article had happened in the presence of the boycott law. Then why is the cancelation? Or else: why was the boycott in the first place, unless the law bans the exchange of goods and services with Israel? If that law does not include humans, then Burhan and Abdelbrai and Hamdok are declared innocent!

We are now waiting for the joint meeting (cabinet + sovereignty council) to finally ratify the abolishing of the Israel boycott law for 1959), to be effective.

It is a matter of time, no more. It is our hope that officials, the Minister of Justice in particular, come out on TV and tell us about the interpretations of this new law. Does it mean that, as from tomorrow, any Sudanese who wishes to conduct trade transactions (in exports and imports) can go into such procedures? On the other hand, can any Israeli enter any Sudanese embassy around the World and ask for a visa to enter Sudan and invest in it?

We hear about peace deals to be signed with Israel shortly. If this deal is just for the exchange of diplomatic representation, this is understandable. The situation is confusing. This bartering is misleading.

@@@@@

Upon the call for adopting a new national project, wrote Mr. Khalid Fadl in the electronic publication Altaghyeer (Change):

Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok is repeatedly calling for a new national project, with different aspects, to put an end to the incessant deterioration. This is an important and practicable call.

As I see it, stopping the bloodshed in the country is a priority. It is impossible to live among this daily killing in some parts of the country, and for the most trivial of reasons. How can we tackle this issue?

The peace deals being signed did not stop bloodshed. There must be a defect in these peace deals. It seems there is a high load of mutual animosities among the Sudanese communities. The westerners accuse the northerners of the Nile Valley of injustice, hegemony and marginalization.

The address of hate is replete on the social media. And so the adverse address.

Illusions are mixed with realities in this high wave of verbal harassment.

The real facts on the ground say that: it is true that there was marginalization and historical injustice that befell some areas of Sudan more than it did some other areas, because of the historical fault and the absence of a comprehensive national project that could unify the people, set priorities and show the merits of each section of the population.

There should be a stop for the historical animosities among the Sudanese groups.

Can an objective initiative for comprehensive national healing be put on a round table made up of representatives of every national, geographic, political, tribal group ... etc? The number is not important ...one, two thousands. What is important is that every group (small or big) should be present and put all its grievances, worries and ambitions on the table and then present its thoughts for success and its commitment to forget about the past and begin a new life.

None should interrupt the other however harsh what he says could be. The aim is clear: to eject all the hot air from the breasts.

The state should adopt all the outputs of this collective vision. And accountability should go along with what is agreed upon. I feel Mr. Abdelwahid Mohammad Alnoor is calling for something similar to this. Experiments of some countries can help us in this.

Ruanda has overcome, in two decades, its ordeal of killing in the name of identity (Hutus Vs Tutsis). There is also South Africa, Sierra Leone and Argentina.

Such countries and nations have decided at critical times to cross from the reality of injustices towards progress, uplifting themselves from wounds and bitterness.

Our country is in bad need for this historical move, to start once again. Let bygones be bygones. Caging the future in the dossiers and wounds of the past will not heal wounds nor build a nation.

The festering cycle of complaints and naggings and counter complaints and naggings will continue if we do not stop it.

We are now in fasting month of Ramadan. Could be the Holy month will help our people with some spiritual breath in which everyone can start to blame himself before blaming the others.