South Africa: Mthethwa Ups the Ante On CSA Impasse

19 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has expressed disappointment at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) failure to adopt the revised Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

This comes after the CSA members' council at the weekend reportedly voted against the adoption of the MOI during a special general meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry said the revised MOI that the affiliates decided against adopting, constituted an agreement between CSA members' council and the interim board.

"Accordingly, any failure to ratify such an agreement entered into by a duly authorised members' council representatives, can only be interpreted as acting in bad faith," said the Ministry.

The turn of events, taking place following several missed opportunities by the members' council, has left the Minister with no further option but to exercise his rights in terms of s13(5) of the Sports Act.

"To this end, the Minister will next week be taking the necessary steps required to exercise his rights in terms of the law prescripts," said the Ministry.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages in Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.