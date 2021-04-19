South Africa: Thuli Madonsela - the Majority of South Africans Feel Democracy Is Not Working for Them

18 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Janet Heard

Professor Thuli Madonsela's noteworthy exit from the public protector's office four-and-a-half years ago coincided with the release of her State of Capture report into corruption, which led to the protracted, ongoing Zondo Commission of Inquiry. The high-profile advocate currently resides in Stellenbosch, where she is immersed in social justice causes. In this interview, the unflappable Madonsela issues a sombre word of warning to South Africa, but softens it with an indefatigable explosion of hope.

"South Africa is a breath away from becoming an imploding society, and we have people - political entrepreneurs - who are trying to gaslight that implosion," Thuli Madonsela has warned.

Clicking her fingers three times to convey how perilously close the country was to the edge, Madonsela said in a virtual interview that these entrepreneurs would use the "sadness and anger and turn it into [their] gold".

"We have seen it in Europe and the US, when people are left behind... then an enterprising politician turns that pain into political dynamite."

If South Africa's economy worsened further, this would steer the country closer to a "directionless revolution, where you see something that looks like a revolution, but they don't have the best interests of the people...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

