Zimbabwe: Grade One Pupils' Murder - 2 Suspects Nabbed

18 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police have arrested two suspects, Solomon Munyama (48) and Passmore Kumbirai Sambaza (age not given) in connection with the gruesome murder of Dilan and Melissa Benza of Sambaza Village, in Nyanga on Tuesday last week.

The two grade one pupils were allegedly killed in cold blood on their way home from Mbaza Primary School and their bodies were found the following day dumped in a disused toilet at an abandoned homestead after searchers followed a trail of blood.

Melissa and Daniel Benza, both aged seven from Sambaza Village in Nyanga, were killed on the 4km walk from their school.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrested suspects are now assisting with investigations.

"The suspects are now assisting police with investigations."

