South Africa: The Hazard Lights Are Flashing for the Road Accident Fund

Is it too late for the beleaguered organisation to make a U-turn and hit the road to recovery?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has made the news for all the wrong reasons over the past decade, with stories of financial mismanagement, non-payment of experts and possible insolvency littering news pages. The crisis is so bad that last week the RAF asked the North Gauteng High Court to bar sheriffs from attaching its properties for failure to pay successful claimants. This was granted, with debts older than 180 days to be paid before the end of this month, and the rest by 12 September.

Although some medical experts and attorneys owed money by the RAF are crying foul, CEO Collins Letsoalo says he is determined to pay experts what they're owed, while cutting costs and rooting out corruption.

Speaking anonymously for fear of reprisal, a businessman (Mr X) owns a company that contracts medical professionals, such as orthopaedic and neurosurgeons, who write medico-legal reports on behalf of his clients - RAF claimants.

Mr X said some of his professionals hadn't been paid by the RAF for their work done for well over...