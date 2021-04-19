South Africa: Media Statement - Plight of Farm Dwellers Dominates Public Hearings On Expropriation Bill in Mpumalanga Province

document

The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure told Gert Sibande District's residents yesterday that it will refer allegations of human rights abuse against farm dwellers to the relevant committees in Parliament.

Claims of ill-treatment of farm dwellers and farm workers dominated the committee's public hearings on the Expropriation Bill, yesterday in Ermelo. Expressing their support to the bill, farm dwellers told the committee about their severe living conditions on the farms. They added that they hoped the legislation will rescue them from abuse by ruthless land owners.

The Expropriation Bill aims to repeal the existing Expropriation Act of 1975 to provide a common framework in line with the Constitution to guide the processes and procedures for the expropriation of property for a public purpose and in the public interests, and to provide for certain instances where expropriation with nil compensation may be appropriate in the public interest.

Committee Chairperson, Ms Nolitha Ntobongwana, said all views and submissions that did not belong to the committee will be referred to the relevant committees in Parliament.

The public hearings are held under strict Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.