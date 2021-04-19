Nigeria: Two Nurses Die, 10 Injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Accident

19 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Two nurses were confirmed dead on Sunday while 10 others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus around Akinale Village on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

He explained that the accident, which occurred at 9:20 a.m, was caused by excessive speed, use of a handset by the driver which resulted in his losing control of the vehicle.

He noted that 18 people were involved in the accident, which comprised one male and 17 female nurses.

"One of the survivors said the driver of the Toyota Hiace bus, marked OG 49A 07, who was speeding and as well using his cellphone while driving around a bend, lost control and somersaulted several times.

"The occupants in the bus were nurses who were all heading to a party to honour a matron in one of the hospitals in Abeokuta," he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the injured were evacuated to Hope Hospital, Adigbe, Abeokuta, while the two corpses were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

The TRACE spokesman enjoined motorists to avoid excessive speed, especially during the rainy season, and also not to use mobile phone while driving.

He said most accidents were avoidable if rules and regulations were followed.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

