Nigeria: Destruction of Farms - We'll Start Auctioning Seized Cows, Prosecute Herders - Ondo Govt

Owners of cows that destroys farmlands in Ondo state would henceforth be prosecuted and their cows auctioned.

The State Commander of the State Security Network, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Adeleye speaking at the signing of agreement for the release of over 250 cows arrested by Amotekun Corps said" we would no longer allow negotiation for compensation for farm crops destroyed by cows resulting from illegal grazing on people's farms.

"Rather, government, would henceforth prosecute owners of seized cows and auction seized animals after getting court order.

Adeleye said the Amotekun Corps, arrested over 250 cows following distress call and petitions by farmers in Ipogun, Ilara, Owena Dam axis in Ifedore council area of the state.

While saying that he mobilised his men for the operation, Adeleye noted that he visited the farms and saw the level of havoc done by the herders and their cows.

According to him "the herders destroyed over 300 hectares of farmland with crops including cassava, maize, Cocoyam and yam.

" Apart of eating up the leaves and stems of the plants, the herders uproot cassava, Cocoyam and yam tubers which they use in feeding their cows and also take to their camps and cook or roast.

"I was amazed when I saw the level of destruction and stealing that they did in this current case.

"When we got to the farm, the herders started by attacking us, but later they ran away but we succeeded in arresting two of them.

" They are in our custody. We also arrested over 250 cows, which we brought to our premises here.

"But to trek for 30 to 40 kilometres every time is not a joke. Not only that we have to trek for this long distance, we have to guide the cows and control traffic on the expressway while leading the cows. So it is not a small job at all.

"While doing all these, we don't engage in any financial discussion with either the farmers or the herders. We don't collect a kobo but we suffer a lot in bringing these cows to our premises in enforcing this law.

"When this latest incident happened, we brought them together and said unless they signed an undertaking, that after this operation, Amotekun will no longer allow settlement of farmers henceforth because it appears that it is not working.

"We will henceforth charge them to court and auction the cow. That is the position of the State Government and the Amotekun Corps as from now.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Any herder that destroyed farmland and crops now, we are not going to open the window of opportunity for negotiation for payment of compensation.

"They would be arrested, the herders would be prosecuted, the cows would become the government property and would be auctioned because the window of love we showed them, they are not reciprocating by complying with agreement reached with the farmers.

"We felt that herders are transacting their business, which they have right to as a Nigerian. Farmers are equally transacting their business, a lot of them invested heavily on this farms.

"However, herders would come overnight and graze on these farms despite government order banning night grazing, underage herders and other illegalities.

"Many of the farmers have died of stroke and hypertension and a lot of them have lost their property because they cannot service the loan they took and invested in the farm.

"All these affect the socio economic growth of the South West especially Ondo State, we are not going to tolerate this again.

"Collecting money and giving to farmers does not pay. The money paid to farmers as compensation is not up to one per cent of the crops destroyed," Adeleye said.

The Chairman of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Alhaji Garba Bello signed for the herders while Mr Odeyemi Joseph and three other signed for the farmers