Liberia: Heaven Eleven Drop Points, As Byc II Close Gap

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association second division relegation-threatened club Keitrace FC held leaders Heaven Eleven to a 1-1 draw in Yekepa.

Displaying a new-found defensive solidity, the visitors restricted their host well and got the match opener in the first half.

Kelvin Konuwa scored Keitrace FC lone goal and his side held on up to the second half when the host equalized from open play.

Keitrace which is third from bottom of the table put pressure on the Yekepa boys but the god of football was just not on their side as they had to share the points.

The result shows Keitrace who are battling relegation will fight to the end as they secure a 7-0 victory over Fassell Fc last weekend while Heaven Eleven is their second draw at home in the second as they were held to the same score line by BYC II.

Heaven Eleven had 13 shots on goal in total - 10 of which came in the second half - but far too often they appeared to lack a figurehead up front.

The result means the Yekepa boys lead at the top has reduced from 12 points to10 following BYC II victory over Tony FC.

The Go Blue Boys of BYC convincingly defeated Tony FC 3-0 at the Blue Field.

Both teams played the first half to a goalless draw but back from their respective dressing rooms BYC took control of the game with Darius Mcgee getting the first goal in the 56 minutes of play.

Substitute Tony Shilley got the second in the 79 minute and Daniel Toe closed the party with third in the 86 minutes.

BYC now has 36 points 10 points behind Heaven Eleven with 46 points from 18 matches.

In other games Sandi FC beat Ganta Almighty 2-0 while Jubilee dragged Fassell FC 3-0 and Muscat FC beat Jai FC 3-0 at home.

Stages FC lost to mighty Blue Angels 5-3, while Garnerville FC and Junior profession FC settled to a 1-1 draw.