Liberia: Heaven Eleven Drop Points, As Byc II Close Gap

19 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia Football Association second division relegation-threatened club Keitrace FC held leaders Heaven Eleven to a 1-1 draw in Yekepa.

Displaying a new-found defensive solidity, the visitors restricted their host well and got the match opener in the first half.

Kelvin Konuwa scored Keitrace FC lone goal and his side held on up to the second half when the host equalized from open play.

Keitrace which is third from bottom of the table put pressure on the Yekepa boys but the god of football was just not on their side as they had to share the points.

The result shows Keitrace who are battling relegation will fight to the end as they secure a 7-0 victory over Fassell Fc last weekend while Heaven Eleven is their second draw at home in the second as they were held to the same score line by BYC II.

Heaven Eleven had 13 shots on goal in total - 10 of which came in the second half - but far too often they appeared to lack a figurehead up front.

The result means the Yekepa boys lead at the top has reduced from 12 points to10 following BYC II victory over Tony FC.

The Go Blue Boys of BYC convincingly defeated Tony FC 3-0 at the Blue Field.

Both teams played the first half to a goalless draw but back from their respective dressing rooms BYC took control of the game with Darius Mcgee getting the first goal in the 56 minutes of play.

Substitute Tony Shilley got the second in the 79 minute and Daniel Toe closed the party with third in the 86 minutes.

BYC now has 36 points 10 points behind Heaven Eleven with 46 points from 18 matches.

In other games Sandi FC beat Ganta Almighty 2-0 while Jubilee dragged Fassell FC 3-0 and Muscat FC beat Jai FC 3-0 at home.

Stages FC lost to mighty Blue Angels 5-3, while Garnerville FC and Junior profession FC settled to a 1-1 draw.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Fighting Approaching Chad Capital Sparks Travel Warnings
What's to Show for Zimbabwe's 41 Years of Independence?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Fire Ravages South Africa's Cape Town, Burns University Library
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.