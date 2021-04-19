Liberia: CBL Wins PWB Memorial Tournament

Monrovia — A first-half goal from Joseph Jallah and a missed penalty by Liberia Black Star was enough for the Central Bank of Liberia or CBL to win her first major laurel with the capture of the Pennoh W. Bestman (PWB) Memorial Tournament.

The four-team tournament, which brought together host Liberia Black Star, CBL, Crowd 60-70 Social and Athletic Organization and Gentlemen Old-timers Sports Association (GEOSA), was played at the famous Alpha Old-Timers Sports Pitch in Zubah Town, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

There were also two exhibition matches with the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) defeated by Liberia Old-Timers National Association (LONA) All-Star 2-1. Alpha Old-timers 50 and Above also beat GEOSA 2-0 in the other exhibition match as Blazing Star Lodge 17 failed to turn out.

Accordingly, Black sailed to the grand final with a comfortable 4-0 thrashing of GEOSA, while CBL squared Crowd 60-70 Social and Athletic Organization 2-0 in the other encounter.

The annual memorial tournament is aimed at keeping the legacy of the former President of Liberia Black, Mr. Pennoh W. Bestman, who led the club to top competitions in the top flight from 1992 up until his death in 2020 alive.

Bestman, who was also one of the advisors at ALPHA Old-timers, died April 15, 2020, just two days after his birthday.

Speaking at an indoor program prior to the grand finale, the father of the deceased sports icon, Mr. John Bestman, lauded Black Star for what he described as a great honor bestowed on his son.

"I am very happy to be here. I'm grateful. This is very important to me, to have this tournament in honor of my son. On behalf of the Bestman, I want to truly appreciate you for this initiative," said Mr. Bestman.

"Even though he is gone, you have not forgotten him. He was a loving person; everywhere he went he was loved because he made friends. I hope that this tournament will every year and I hope that Black Star becomes a top force again," he stated.

The widow of the late President, Madam Agnes Bestman, expressed delight over the hosting of the yearly tournament, which further aims to eulogize her late husband.

"Words are inadequate to express; I don't know where to even begin from, but all I can say is that I am humbled. This is a great initiative. For doing this for Pennoh is welcoming. On behalf of my family I just want to appreciate you for this tournament. I will always be a part," she vowed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Alvin Wright, President of Black Star, said the tournament is intended to keep the legacy of Mr. Bestman for his invaluable services to Black Star and beyond

According to Mr. Wright, the contributions of the fallen hero were cross-cutting as he touched many lives through sports.

"He was an ardent sports lover. This is intended to memorialize him. We want to thank everyone here present for your support for helping us to keep the memory alive. We want to foster relationships through charity and sports," Mr. Wright indicated.

There were also many kind messages from top dignitaries at the occasion including Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. D. Zeogar Wilson, Deputy Central Bank Governor for Economic Policy, Dr. Musa Dukuly, Maritime Commissioner Mr. Lenn Eugene Nagbe, former LFA President, Madam S. Izetta Wesley and the sports press among others.

"Pennoh, the life he lived is what we are here today. Hope that Black Star can be resuscitated," Dr. Dukuly asserted.

"He was a legend and a father. He was a friend to the media. We are happy that his memory lives on. We will continue our partnership to ensure that his memory lives on," Kolubah Zayzay, President of SWAL intoned.