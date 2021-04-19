Liberia: Determine Girls Wins Orange Women's Division Championship

19 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Determine Girl have been crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association Orange women's division for the 2020/2021 season.

The big spender on Saturday dragged Blanco FC 4-1 in a championship decider at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville.

A brace from Pauline Agbotsu and Guinean international Bountou Sylla ensured Determine Girls secure the slot to represent Liberia in the inaugural edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) women's Champions League.

Agatha Nimene scored Blanco's consolation goal to take her tally to 22 goals, one adrift of Guinea's Hawa Conteh, who was overtaken in the race for the golden shoe by Angeline Kieh.

Kieh scored four goals as Earth Angels defeated Professional Sister 5-0 at the Nancy Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The 2019 Orange Women's League Most Valuable Player and top scorer scored four goals against Professional Sister FC. This means she now has 25 goals to her credit this season, two goals ahead of Determine Girls FC striker Hawa Conteh who has 23 goals and three goals ahead of Blanco FC attacker Agatha Nimene who has 22 goals as well.

