Tanzania: World Vision Commits to Adolescent Health, Wellbein

19 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

WORLD Vision Tanzania has expressed its commitment to ensure the national accelerated investment agenda for adolescent health and wellbeing is attained to the maximum. The world Vision Tanzania commitment was made here over the weekend by the organisation's Director of Operations, Nesserian Mollel, during the launch of the agenda officiated by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

He said they are aware of the government's efforts to investing in health and adolescent wellbeing thus decided to join hand to ensure that they (adolescent) are protected and get the required information for making better decisions.

Mr Mollel said that the World Vision Tanzania which has been operating in the country for more than 40 years has always been at the forefront to invest in projects of HIV, child protection, economic empowerment, health centres construction and education infrastructure developments among others.

"Therefore, World Vision Tanzania will work with the government and other development partners to ensure that prioritised interventions are being fully implemented, so that the national accelerated investment agenda for adolescent health and wellbeing become real," said Mollel He said adolescents' girls between 10 to 19 years are facing challenges of early pregnancies.

He added that through World Vision Tanzania campaign of ending child marriages in 16-regions, the will use all the platforms to protect and safeguards their rights. Mr Mollel said it is high time the communities as well, see the need to protect adolescent girls and boys, who cut short their dreams through a number of challenges that could be addressed from the communities.

Mollel stressed on the need to end child marriages, which are on the increase. He said most adolescents find themselves in the trap thus a need for a special package to get them aware of the dangers they face. He also demanded for strict laws and regulations that protect them against any abuse. During the launching Prime Minister, Majaliwa said Tanzania Mainland has a population of 6,743,218 between the ages of 10-14 years and 5,696,459 between the ages of 15-19 years, which account for a fourth of the total population He said adolescents have largely been ignored as a unique segment of the population.

He also said that while the importance of this age group has been acknowledged, the health and wellbeing of the group needs special attention.

