Tanzania: Kimanta Sets Bar High On Primary Education

DISTRICT Executive Directors (DEDs) and Education Officers in Arusha Region have been challenged to register a 90 per cent pass mark average in this year's Standard VII national examinations. Arusha Regional Commissioner Iddi Hassan Kimanta stated categorically that DEDs and Education Officers will be held responsible, should the region fall short of the target.

"I expect this year's performance not to be below 90 per cent and build up from last year's performance," he said when handing over a 'Nanum Classroom' project to Endabash Primary School, courtesy of World Vision Korea, at the weekend.

The region posted a 92.42 per cent pass mark in the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results announced last year by the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA).

Mr Kimanta's directive comes after revelations that Endabash Primary School in Karatu District managed to register a 67 per cent pass mark in last year's exam. He further challenged the school to use the support as an impetus of bolstering its academic performances in the future.

Earlier, a Programme Manager with World Vision Tanzania (WVT) Goodluck Nnko said the Christian development, relief and advocacy non-governmental organisation had facilitated the construction of eight new classrooms at Endabash Primary and another two in Endabash-Samarai.

The support, according to Mr Nnko, also includes the provision of 286 desks, furniture, printer and training of teachers and pupils on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The 558m/- worth project also saw the construction of the school's administration block, hand washing facilities and the renovation of three classrooms.

"Through the project, we hope turn of the classrooms into a library and start drilling a borehole in Samarai," he added.

WVT is a Christian development, relief and advocacy non-governmental organisation (NGO) established in 1981. It is a member of an international partnership of Christians working in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

It partners with the government at the national, regional and local (district, ward and village) levels, faithbased organisations (FBO), NGOs, multilateral and unilateral organisations. WVT works with all people regardless of tribe, religion and ethnicity to improve and sustain the well-being of children within families and communities, especially the most vulnerable.