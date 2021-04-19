Cameroon: North West - Tubah Fast-Tracts Dev't With Inclusive Strategy

19 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Council's 2020 Administrative and Management Accounts session on April 16, 2021 charted a new way forward with deliberations that inspire hope.

Local development in Tubah Municipality; Mezam Division is expected to have a new lease of life with the commitment of the municipal Council to fast-tract efforts. Their 2020 Council Administrative and Management Accounts session on April 16, 2021 charted a new way forward with deliberations that inspire hope. On the strength of Deliberation No. 06/MD/TC/2021; Tubah Councillors voted for some 18 temporal staff to be recruited to strengthen the Council's resolve to shine in development initiatives.

Another Deliberation, No. 07/MD/TC/2021 endorsed the Community-based Inclusive development strategy to help matters for development initiatives that do not discriminate. The development programme of the municipality was also enhanced with other deliberations that authorized the Mayor to incorporate some PIB credit cards into the 2021 approved budget as well as the excess of 2020 revenue over expenditure into the 2021 approved budget. Another deliberation authorized their Mayor; Tanjong Martin to incorporate micro-projects approved for the council by PNDP. In all, Deliberation No. 02/MD/TC/2021 adopted the Council's 2020 Administrative and Management Accounts and transfer of results.

