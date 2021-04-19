Tanzania: Mwinyi Inspired By Smooth Power Transition

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said the Isles and Tanzania Mainland have continued to show maturity in peace maintenance and power shift worth emulation.

"Now we have President Samia Suluhu Hassan who received power in a peaceful manner after the death of former President John Magufuli, this is a big lesson to other nations," Dr Mwinyi stated.

She said President Samia has a vision to achieve objectives of the late Dr Magufuli, and expressed commitment that Zanzibar will provide her with full cooperation.

Dr Mwinyi made the statement yesterday here in Dodoma, while speaking at an event organised by the religious leaders to make special prayers for the late Dr Magufuli and honour his leadership.

"I take this opportunity to commend the committee that organised this meeting...this togetherness is a proof of unity of Tanzanians, something which Dr Magufuli fought for by actions," he said.

He recalled that the late President Magufuli repeatedly reminded religious leaders to pray for the nation and practically joined them in creating a peaceful environment for prayers.

"He was a good believer in God and his belief made him take bold decisions for the betterment of Tanzanians... he encouraged people to work hard, and usually quoted Bible verse which says if a man will not work, he shall not eat," he said.

However, he noted the late President Magufuli's stance made the current leaders to remain firm and concentrate on efforts of eradicating donor dependence. "He taught us to think of the poor and people with special needs.

He did this by introducing free education, enabling efficient supply of water and addressing challenges facing small scale traders.

On other hand, Dr Magufuli was tough on corruption, embezzlement and nepotism. "The late Dr Magufuli is remembered for his character of not giving up when wanted things to happen for the interests of the nation, thus he did things that seem to be impossible such as implementation of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and shifting the government base to Dodoma," he further said.